FRISCO, Texas (AP) The Dallas Cowboys will rest at least four starters and a pair of key backups in the regular-season finale against Philadelphia with home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs already clinched.

Pro Bowl tackle Tyron Smith was the lone offensive starter declared out Friday by the Cowboys (13-2) for Sunday's game at the Eagles (6-9). Smith injured his right knee in last week's 42-21 win over Detroit, but coach Jason Garrett has said the injury isn't considered serious. Smith also has battled back issues.

The defensive starters sitting for the NFC East champs will be ends Tyrone Crawford (shoulder and hamstring issues) and DeMarcus Lawrence (back) and interior lineman Terrell McClain (ankle). Linebacker Justin Durant (elbow) and defensive tackle Cedric Thornton (ankle) also will be out.

The Cowboys already have all seven inactive spots filled for the Philadelphia game because Cornerback Morris Claiborne will miss his ninth straight game with a groin injury. He hopes to be ready for the divisional playoff Jan. 14 or 15.

