"Rowdy" Ronda Rousey makes her long-awaited return tonight at UFC 207 in front of a sold out crowd at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Rousey has been away from the sport for more than a year as she removed herself from the public eye after suffering the first loss of her professional mixed martial arts career. Now, Rousey is ready to reclaim the belt she held for over two years.

Standing across the Octagon from the former champ is current titleholder Amanda Nunes. Nunes has won four straight fights, including a title-winning beatdown of Miesha Tate at UFC 200. If she can defend successfully her belt against Rousey, she'll make a big statement to the rest of the women's bantamweight division.

In the co-main event, Dominick Cruz and Cody Garbrandt finally settle their war of words while the next challenger could come from the main card bout between TJ Dillashaw and John Lineker.

Welterweights Dong Hyun Kim and Tarec Saffiedine round out the main card while Johny Hendricks faces Neil Magny is the FS1 prelims featured bout.

The action gets underway at 7:30PM/4:30PM ETPT on UFC Fight Pass before moving over to FS1 for more prelim bouts at 8PM/5PM. The main card, which is available only on pay-per-view, starts at 10PM/7PM. Follow every punch, kick and submission below and stick with us throughout the night for all your UFC 207 news, results and analysis.

