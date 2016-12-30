NEW ORLEANS (AP) Anthony Davis had 23 points and 18 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans won their fourth straight game, 104-92 over the New York Knicks on Friday night.

Carmelo Anthony had 26 points and 13 rebounds, but couldn't prevent the Knicks from dropping their third straight.

Pelicans reserve guard Tyreke Evans scored 16 points, his best output in seven games since returning from right knee surgery last season. Jrue Holiday had 12 points and 11 assists to help New Orleans win for the fifth time in six games.

New Orleans had six players score 10 or more, including rookie Buddy Hield and reserve guard E'Twaun Moore with 12 apiece.

Kristaps Porzingis had 21 points and 12 rebounds, but the Knicks shot just 37.6 percent (35 of 93).