NASHVILLE -- Nebraska expects a road game feel when it meets Tennessee in the Music City Bowl, and the Cornhuskers are hitting a low note on the health front at the worst possible time.

Starting quarterback Tommy Armstrong did not practice -- other than light running on the side with the rehab team -- before Nebraska (9-3) left for Tennessee.

Nebraska head coach Mike Riley hasn't officially ruled the senior out of the Music City Bowl against Tennessee on Friday, but Armstrong has yet to practice since the Iowa game, the Lincoln Journal Star reported on Wednesday.

Armstrong said he's probably at about 75 to 80 percent as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

So, it's next man up for the Cornhuskers and that man is Ryker Fyfe -- and the Cornhuskers have all the confidence in the world in the Nebraska native.

Fyfe led Nebraska to a win against Maryland this year after Armstrong was hurt. Last season against Purdue, he also filled in for an ailing Armstrong and threw for more than 400 yards in a close loss.

"Ryker's been practicing, he looks good, I'm excited about his preparation and Zack Darlington is backing him up," Riley said.

Armstrong, the Cornhuskers' record-setting quarterback, went down with a hamstring injury in a 29-point loss to Iowa on Nov. 25.

Nebraska stumbled to the finish line of the regular season, losing three of its final five games, including defeats against Iowa and Ohio State by a total of 89 points.

To make matters more dire for Nebraska, the Cornhuskers are without their top playmaker on defense, two-time captain and third-team All-America safety Nate Gerry, who was ruled ineligible.

Also, on the offensive side, wide receiver Jordan Westerkamp, the Cornhuskers' most reliable and spectacular wide receiver injured his knee in a pre-Christmas practice and has been ruled out.

And running back Tre Bryant is doubtful because of hamstring strain suffered in the full-speed practice sessions last week.

Tennessee (8-4) will also be without a handful of standout players.

Preseason All-SEC linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder), preseason All-American kick returner Evan Berry (knee) will not suit up along with starting offensive tackle Chance Hall and four scholarships defensive tackles, including Shy Tuttle and Kahlil McKenzie.

The Volunteers had visions of grandeur early in the season with a top-10 ranking, 5-0 record and who's who of SEC powerhouses ahead. But after a three-year bowl drought at Tennessee, the current senior class of Volunteers are locked in on the task at hand at Nissan Stadium, when the program plays in its 52nd bowl game, and third in a row under Jones.

"We're coming here to win the football game, and that's what we talked about," coach Butch Jones said. "It's a reward for our seniors. There's a lot of great things that come with playing in this bowl game, but the bottom line is to come here and know how to manage your time and to win the football game."

Tennessee spent the week practicing at Montgomery Bell Academy near Vanderbilt's campus, site of a costly and maddening defeat to end the regular season for the Volunteers.

Players were given time off with their families but Jones said there is no drop-off in intensity evident after the team went from campus to Nashville for practice and game week.

"That's been the exciting thing is we gather back and we have a practice of lifting and walk-throughs on (Christmas Eve) and practice on Christmas Day. Our players have been energized. We've had some of our better practices, so that's been really exciting to see."

Tennessee's offense runs through quarterback Josh Dobbs, whereas Nebraska brings multiple variables and a few unknowns into Friday's game because of Armstrong's injury. He has not officially been ruled out, but medically speaking, Riley said it's a long shot. He said the Cornhuskers will hold out hope of Armstrong as an "emergency option."

Tennessee has invested plenty of scouting hours into the 6-3, 215-pound Fyfe.

The other personnel questions for Nebraska won't be cleared up until game day. Tight end Tyler Hoppes (concussion) and junior linebacker Marcus Newby (groin), are considered doubtful.

Dobbs is "pretty unique" Riley said, but the Big Ten has been no stranger in recent seasons to dual-threat quarterbacks.

Dobbs had 2,665 passing yards, completing 63.3 percent of his passes, while also adding 717 yards on the ground.

"Oh, my goodness, he is so versatile. Talking about a guy run-pass," Riley said. "Very, very versatile. Great player. We have a lot of respect for that."

Dobbs put on a show at Vandy in his final regular-season game with 31 completions in 34 attempts, a game in which he went over 2,000 career rushing yards. He plans to give Tennessee fans one last boost before moving on while "trying to put our best foot forward. We've had a great two days of preparation. Now we've got to keep that same intensity level now that we're in Nashville getting ready for Friday."