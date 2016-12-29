DAVIE, Fla. (AP) Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill has returned to the practice field, but he's not taking part in team drills yet.

Tannehill wore a cap, T-shirt and left knee brace while watching his teammates at the start of Thursday's workout for the regular-season finale Sunday against New England. He has been sidelined since Week 14 with a strained MCL and ACL and won't play this week, but there's a chance he'll return at some point in the postseason.

The Dolphins (10-5) play their first playoff game in eight years next week. They've gone 2-0 with Matt Moore filling in for Tannehill.

When Tannehill was first hurt, the Dolphins feared a torn ACL, but he avoided surgery and has been on the sideline for the past two games.

---

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-NFL