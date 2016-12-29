Jakob Silfverberg scored the go-ahead goal 5:37 into the third period to lead the Anaheim Ducks to a 3-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

On a 2-on-1 with Andrew Cogliano, Silfverberg hung onto the puck and whipped a 40-foot wrist shot over Chad Johnson's shoulder. Silfverberg has scored in three straight games.

Antoine Vermette and Rickard Rakell also scored to help Anaheim snap a three-game skid. Ryan Kesler had assists.

John Gibson made 31 stops for Anaheim, allowing only Mikael Backlund's goal.