Kansas State was an underdog Thursday night in the Texas Bowl, taking on SEC foe and once-upon-a-time playoff-hopeful Texas A&M in Houston, not far from the Aggies' home base of College Station.

But the Wildcats were up to the task, building a 23-14 halftime lead and holding off A&M for a 33-28 win. The victory vaulted Kansas State to 9-4 on the season, a nice bounce-back after going just 6-7 a year ago.

It was time for celebration, and the customary Gatorade bath for longtime Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder. Except for one tweak:

Yes, instead of a liquid energy drink, the 77-year-old Snyder was doused with colored paper. That's probably for the best considering how he reacted the last time Kansas State won a bowl, scurrying away from a Gatorade shower attempt at the end of the 2013 Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl.

Congrats to Snyder and Kansas State on a big win.