Keion Carpenter, who played defensive back for the Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons from 1999 to 2005, died Thursday morning at age 39, according to his family.

Via the Baltimore Sun, Carpenter died at a Miami hospital after he was injured in a fall. He had an accident playing with his son while on vacation with his family and was in a coma for 24 hours before passing away.

"They were running to the car when (Carpenter) slipped, fell, hit his head and slipped into a coma. It was just a freak accident," his cousin Jamila Smith said. "He was always healthy; he went to the doctor, ate well and worked out."

Carpenter played college football at Virginia Tech and started 22 games with the Bills from 1999-2001 and 39 games with the Falcons from 2002-05. He finished his NFL career with 14 interceptions.