OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Kevin Durant had 22 points, matched his season best with 17 rebounds, seven assists and a career high-tying six blocks, and the Golden State Warriors held off the Toronto Raptors 121-111 on Wednesday night.

Stephen Curry added 28 points, seven assists and seven rebounds, and Klay Thompson scored 21 points for Golden State, which showed that if you make these Warriors a little mad one game, they might just play far better the next.

Upset with themselves for blowing a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter to lose 109-108 at Cleveland in an NBA Finals rematch on Christmas Day, they took it out on Toronto three days later.

DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points and became Toronto's career scoring leader (10,290), passing Chris Bosh's 10,275 points, but the Raptors had their franchise-record, seven-game road winning streak snapped.