On Wednesday night, the Toronto Raptors fell short vs. the Golden State Warriors by a score of 121-111.

Along the way, Toronto's star shooting guard DeMar DeRozan became the franchise's all-time leading scorer as he dropped in a running floater in the paint with 3:50 left in the 2nd quarter:

The previous franchise high, held by Chris Bosh, was 10,275 total points. If that record wasn't enough, DeRozan now joins LeBron James (Cavaliers), Dirk Nowitzki (Mavericks), and Mike Conley (Grizzlies) as active NBA players who are currently in uniform as their franchise's leading scorer -- per the Elias Sports Bureau.

This new accomplishment comes only hours after DeRozan told NBA.com's David Aldridge that the Toronto Raptors don't get the respect they deserve:

"We went six games with the NBA champions. We won a franchise record in games. We accomplished so much. And it seems we still don't get our just due, like it was an accident.

We've been getting better every single year. And I think that's been our motivation every time we go out there and play, no matter who we play against. We are a team that should be respected like all the other top teams in the league."

While the Raptors franchise is still working on getting its 'respect' from its peers -- DeRozan, as an individual player, has nothing to worry about after Wednesday night.