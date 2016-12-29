The Dallas Cowboys are feeling absolutely no pressure heading into Week 17. They've locked up the No. 1 seed, have a week off thanks to the bye and look like one of the two best teams in football.

All of this shows in the locker room, too, where their stud rookies are having a ton of fun.

On Wednesday, Ezekiel Elliott shot straw wrappers and spitballs at Dak Prescott during an interview. To get him to stop, Dak gave Zeke a bag of candy -- the cure-all for a badgering teammate, apparently. Prescott wasn't satisfied with just getting Zeke to stop, though.

He pulled a prank on his running back Thursday, filling his locker and helmet with candy. Lots and lots of candy -- M&M's, to be specific.

If you happened to watch the video with your sound off, you can hear Zeke say, "I hate Dak. I hate him."

The prank war in Dallas' locker room is getting serious. From candy fights to spitballs to this, these rookies better keep their heads on a swivel for what's coming next.