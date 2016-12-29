The Cincinnati Bengals endured a terrible 2016 season that saw them finish third in the division and miss out on the playoffs for the first time since 2010. Marvin Lewis is one of the longest-tenured head coaches in the league, and he's had success in Cincinnati, but there have been rumors swirling that the two sides may part ways in 2017.

That doesn't seem to be happening, though.

"I'll be back in 2017," Lewis said on Sirius XM NFL Radio on Thursday morning.

His declaration comes not long after former Redskins tight end Chris Cooley said Lewis was going to retire, making way for defensive coordinator Paul Guenther to become the Bengals' next head coach. Lewis obviously put that rumor to rest by saying he'll be back in 2017, assuming the Bengals want him to be their coach next season.

He also had this to say on Wednesday during his press conference.

"It's unfortunate you can have somebody do something like that and cause you guys (the media) work," Lewis said. "It's unfortunate."

The biggest knock on Lewis is that he's never won a playoff game. He's led the Bengals to the playoffs seven times in 14 years but has yet to grab that elusive first postseason victory. Perhaps 2017 is his year, with the Bengals hoping to be much better than they were this season.