The Houston Rockets completed a season sweep of the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night -- and that's probably a good thing for all involved.

Tuesday's 123-107 victory -- the Rockets' fourth against the Mavericks this season -- was marred by eight technical fouls and plenty of chippy play.

After the game, tensions only got higher.

Rockets forward Trevor Ariza, ejected from the game after a confrontation with Salah Mejri, waited for the Dallas center outside the locker room after the game.

According to reports, Ariza was angry with Mejri over comments he made during the game about Ariza's wife and children. Several of Ariza's teammates -- and plenty of Dallas security -- stood with Ariza as he fumed. Mejri denied saying anything about Ariza's family, though he said Ariza was doing plenty of swearing at him during the game.

Salah Mejri strongly denied to ESPN that he said anything personal to Trevor Ariza. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 28, 2016

Inside the locker room, Mejri reportedly had to be held back from confronting Ariza and was eventually escorted by Mavericks security to his vehicle in an underground parking lot.

Ariza wasn't the only one offended, however. Patrick Beverley, who missed the game with an injury, waited in a golf cart outside Dallas coach Rick Carlisle's postgame press conference to heckle him on his way out.

"Don't get mad at us for just playing basketball, brother!" Beverley hollered down the hallway as Carlisle walked away, never turning. "Good luck the rest of the season, brother!" Beverley added.

What we experienced today as a team. Was the upmost disrespect. And total disrespect to Us and the GAME OF BASKETBALL...Still got the W tho — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) December 28, 2016

And James Harden, who waited with Ariza after the game, didn't sound too happy about the night either.

"I don't know what they was on tonight," Rockets guard James Harden said of the Mavericks. "That other team was trippin' tonight, just disrespectful, unprofessional, players and coaches. I don't know what was their problem, but I think that got us going.

"They wanted to throw a little cheap shot and just woke us up a little bit, and it was over from there."

With the two teams so far apart in the standings -- the Rockets are 24-9 compared to the Mavs' 9-23 record -- it's not very likely they'll meet again in a playoff situation, but next season's first game ought to be interesting.