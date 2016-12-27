The Oakland Raiders won't have their franchise quarterback when they make their first playoff appearance since 2002. But Derek Carr provided a glimmer of hope after having surgery Tuesday to repair the broken right leg he suffered in the Raiders' 33-25 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

Surgery couldn't have gone better! Received great news! Already started the recovery process!Thank you for all of your prayers as I heal up! — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) December 27, 2016

That's great news for the franchise, as Carr was putting together an MVP-caliber season before the injury, throwing for 3,933 yards with 28 touchdowns and six interceptions.

But running back Latavius Murray is still confident the team is ready, especially Matt McGloin, who will replace the team's Pro Bowl QB under center.

"We're up for the challenge," Murray said, via The Associated Press. "I know Matt is. We're not going to change anything. We're going to go out and execute and do what we do."

The Raiders have not provided a timetable for Carr's return, but his brother and former No. 1 overall pick David Carr said on NFL Network that early estimates have the Raiders star missing six to eight weeks.