PRO FOOTBALL

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) As Derek Carr fell to the turf with a broken leg, a celebratory day in Oakland immediately turned somber.

The Raiders had suffered their most significant loss of the season.

Carr broke a bone in his right leg in the fourth quarter of the Raiders' 33-25 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, immediately throwing a dark cloud over a resurgent season in Oakland.

''Seeing him go down like that, it hurt us,'' linebacker Bruce Irvin said. ''It didn't even feel like we won.''

Carr got hurt with Oakland leading 33-14 early in the fourth quarter when he was sacked by Trent Cole. Carr stayed on the ground for several minutes in pain as trainers came out to treat him.

With the crowd chanting ''M-V-P! M-V-P!'' Carr limped off the field without putting any pressure on his right leg. He was then taken away on a cart for X-rays which showed the break. Carr was scheduled to have surgery on Sunday.

''As soon as I got out there, he said, `I think it's broken,''' coach Jack Del Rio said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Quarterback Marcus Mariota is out and so are the Tennessee Titans.

Mariota broke his right leg in a 38-17 loss at Jacksonville on Saturday, a crushing setback for a team that had so many things go right while winning three in a row and seven of 10 previously.

''That breaks my heart, man,'' Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan said. ''Love him. That guy's an awesome dude. For that to happen to him, it's unfair.''

A few hours later, the Titans (8-7) were eliminated from playoff contention when Houston beat Cincinnati to win the AFC South for the second straight season.

NEW YORK (AP) - The NFC North title showdown between Green Bay and Detroit has been moved to Sunday night on New Year's Day.

The NFL announced the switch on Christmas Day, and also moved two afternoon games back from 1 p.m. ET to 4:25 p.m. ET: New Orleans at Atlanta and the New York Giants at Washington.

Green Bay (9-6) has won five straight games. Detroit (9-5) plays at Dallas on Monday night before hosting the Packers. Regardless of the outcome of Lions-Cowboys, the game with the Packers will decide the NFC North.

A first-round playoff bye also could be available for the Packers-Lions winner.

SOCCER

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - Valencia's club president has apologized to fans for the team's poor performance in 2016.

Layhoon Chan, who runs the Spanish top-tier side for Singaporean owner Peter Lim, said it ''has been a difficult year and I want to ask forgiveness from all of Valencia's fans for the poor season.''

Chan spoke while standing beside a Christmas tree in a video posted on the club's website.

Valencia has won only three matches in 15 rounds of the Spanish league, leaving it just above the relegation zone near the midpoint of the campaign. It has a game in hand, albeit against league leader Real Madrid.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

NEW YORK (AP) - The WNBA is offering an assist to players trying to stay safe while traveling overseas.

The league has partnered with LiveSafe, a safety communications platform, to provide a mobile security app to its 60-plus players competing in Russia, Turkey, China and other countries this offseason. The app debuted this week and players are already signing up.

The app will allow the players to communicate directly with the league and its security team. It also can send security advisories and notifications to players when they're overseas, similar to what one might get from the state department.

Borders said that the league's security team has been working with LiveSafe on the app for a while, and that it was not in reaction to any specific threat to players.