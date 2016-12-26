In a shocking move for fans of UConn football, the school announced on Monday morning that it had fired head coach Bob Diaco.

The announcement came via a press release from the school, which included the following statement from athletic director David Benedict:

"I believe a new leader for our program and student-athletes is needed to build long-term success," athletic director Dave Benedict said in a statement. "I am grateful to Coach Diaco and his staff for their hard work and the integrity with which they ran the program and certainly with them future success. ...

"I know this may come as a surprise to our fans and supporters given the timing of this decision. However, it became apparent to me that a change in program direction is necessary at this time."

Diaco recently completed just his third season at the school, with the Huskies going 3-9 in 2016. The biggest issue was the offense, which was abysmal all season long. Overall, they ranked dead-last in FBS football in points scored (tallying just 14 per game) and went a full three-game stretch late in the season without scoring a single touchdown. Overall, Diaco finished his time in Storrs at just 11-26 overall.

But the timing of his dismissal is nothing short of shocking. The move comes a full three weeks after the coaching carousel took flight, and at a time where the market was much more saturated with high-quality candidates.

Diaco will officially step down on Jan. 2.

In terms of what's next, one name to keep an eye on at UConn is current Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorehead. He spent three years working at the school under former coach Randy Edsall before becoming the head coach at FCS school Fordham. In his first year in Happy Valley, he has transformed the offense, which averaged over 36 points per game in 2016.