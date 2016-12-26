Is "Die Hard" a Christmas movie? That seems to be an endless debate.

Regardless of what you believe, one thing is for certain -- Noah Syndergaard is not in the movie, despite what some may think. The Mets pitcher took to Twitter to clear up any confusion over whether he may or may not be Karl, one of Hans Gruber's top henchmen in the film.

Despite Syndergaard's insistence that he's not Karl, there's reason to be suspicious. The resemblance is striking.

Everyone.....I am NOT Karl from Die Hard. If I was I would not die at the end. #thinkaboutit #YippeeKiYay pic.twitter.com/JZoEGnTHnN — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) December 26, 2016

"I am NOT Karl from Die Hard" sounds like something Karl from "Die Hard" would say. Never take the word of a suspected terrorist.