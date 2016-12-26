LOS ANGELES (AP) Nick Young and Timofey Mozgov scored 19 points apiece and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped their 11-game losing streak in their rivalry with the Los Angeles Clippers with a 111-102 victory Sunday night.

Lou Williams and D'Angelo Russell added 14 points each for the Lakers, who hadn't beaten their Staples Center co-tenants since opening night of the 2013-14 season. The streak was tied for the Lakers' longest against any team since moving to Los Angeles a half-century ago, and it was the Clippers' longest active winning streak against any opponent.

But with Clippers cornerstones Blake Griffin and Chris Paul sidelined by injuries, the Lakers had a season-high seven scorers in double digits. They surged from a halftime deficit to an 18-point lead during a dynamite third quarter for their second win in 14 games.