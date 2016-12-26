The Dallas Cowboys will close out Week 16 against the Detroit Lions on Monday night in what is, technically speaking, a meaningless game. They've locked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC and will have home-field advantage until the Super Bowl, so there's nothing for them to play for.

Ever since the Giants lost on Thursday night and granted the Cowboys the top spot in the conference, one major decision has been discussed: Do you rest starters and avoid a possible injury, or play them as normal and continue the momentum?

Jason Garrett addressed that very question, assuring everyone that the starters will continue to see regular snaps.

#Cowboys Jason Garrett tells us he plans to play Dak, Zeke, starters as normal. "We like the rhythm of our offense and how Dak is playing." — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) December 26, 2016

There's no scientific formula or perfect decision in Dallas' situation. If you rest players, you risk hurting the team's momentum. If you play them and someone like Dak Prescott or Ezekiel Elliott get injured, you look foolish for risking stars in a meaningless game.

At least for this week, it sounds like the Cowboys will remain in "business as usual" mode.