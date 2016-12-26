Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Monday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EST:

- The AP Female Athlete of the Year, as selected by editors around the country. Announcement at 1 p.m.

- ARLINGTON, Texas - Quarterback Matthew Stafford returns to his Dallas hometown, leading a Detroit Lions team that needs a victory over the Cowboys to clinch a playoff berth. Game starts 8:30 p.m.

- This was the year of the penalty in the NFL. Not so much because more flags were thrown in 2016 than last season, but because the questioning of the competence of the officials persisted all season.

- ALAMEDA, Calif. - After losing star quarterback Derek Carr to a broken leg, the Oakland Raiders now turn to Matt McGloin with the AFC West title on the line in the season finale at Denver.

- FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - At this point last year, Dan Quinn was a rookie head coach whose team had fallen apart after a 6-1 start. Now the Atlanta Falcons, led by Matt Ryan, are NFC South champs.

- PHOENIX - No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson - awaiting each in a playoff semifinal in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday - are back where they ended last season.

- ATLANTA - Washington's Chris Peterson and Alabama's Nick Saban arrive in Atlanta to talk about their College Football Playoff matchup in Saturday's Peach Bowl.

- Three college bowls: St. Petersburg (Fla.): Mississippi State-Miami (Ohio), 11 a.m.; Quick Lane at Detroit: Boston College-Maryland, 2:30 p.m.; Independence Bowl at Shreveport, La.: N.C. State-Vanderbilt, 5 p.m.

- STORRS, Conn. - UConn fires football coach Bob Diaco after a 3-9 finish. The Huskies were 11-26 under Diaco in three seasons, including 3-9 this season.

- The AP releases its latest Top 25 polls in men's and women's college basketball. Men at noon, women at 1:30 p.m.

- AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - The Cleveland Cavaliers, winners of five straight and coming off a Christmas victory over Golden State, play a Detroit Pistons team that has lost five in a row. Game starts 7:30 p.m.

- NEW YORK - The WNBA is offering a security app to its 60-plus players competing this offseason in Russia, Turkey, China and elsewhere, the AP is told. The app debuted last week and players are signing up.