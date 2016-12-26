CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Arkansas has something to prove in the Belk Bowl despite much of the attention that seems to be tilting toward Virginia Tech.

It's easy to see why the No. 18 Hokies have garnered so much respect going into Thursday's game at Bank of America Stadium.

Some strong late-season play raised the profile for Virginia Tech (9-4). Arkansas (7-5) is trying to make waves, too.

"I'd like to say that we're at a turning point where we can expect success every year, and I think that's there for them," Arkansas coach Bret Bielema said of his team. "We obviously have a little bit of work to do."

This is the first Arkansas-Virginia Tech meeting. For both schools, it's also the first time either will play in this bowl.

Virginia Tech is coming off a 42-35 loss to Clemson in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game earlier this month in Orlando, Fla.

"I think that speaks volumes enough," Bielema said. "To play an offense the way it's playing, that just went toe-to-toe with a team that's playing in the College Football Playoff, it's an easy way to motivate our guys."

Now it's the matter of Virginia Tech trying to capitalize on momentum that has been building under first-year coach Justin Fuente, who was named the ACC Coach of the Year. The Hokies are aiming for their first 10-win season since 2011. If it happens, Fuente would be the program's first 10-game winner in his first season.

"Winning 10 games is a thing Virginia Tech has prided itself on back in those times when we were winning the ACC," Hokies junior receiver Isaiah Ford said. "We have a goal that we set and that's to get 10 wins so there is pressure to win this game."

Much of the credit for Virginia Tech also goes to junior quarterback Jerod Evans. He has thrown for more than 3,300 yards and for 27 touchdowns with only seven interceptions.

"Especially in the red zone, he's very effective," Bielema said. "If the answer isn't there in the throw game, he's going to pull it down and run with it. Looks like he handles every situation."

Virginia Tech, with 455 points this year, is within 20 points of breaking the school record for points in a season (set in 2010). Ford has 73 receptions, just two shy of reaching his single-season school record set last year.

The Razorbacks have put up solid numbers as well. Quarterback Austin Allen has thrown for 3,152 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Arkansas' big-play offense is a concern for the Hokies.

"They're one of the better offenses that we've played this year," Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster said. "They're trying to mix it up."

Arkansas, which is in a bowl game for the third year in a row, has a three-game bowl winning streak. That's the longest such stretch in school history.

But the Razorbacks lost two of their last three games in the regular season.

"I think they're very eager," Bielema said. "Right now we're focused on giving these seniors one last great game."

Virginia Tech for years has made good on recruiting across the border in North Carolina, so playing a postseason game in the neighboring state is something that could pay off for the Hokies.

Virginia Tech has already won two games this year in the state, winning at North Carolina and at Duke.

The proximity could help the Hokies in the Belk Bowl because it's expected that the turnout of Virginia Tech supporters might be significant.

"We have a fantastic opportunity to make this Lane Stadium South," Fuente said.

The teams have been strong in close games, with Arkansas at 4-1 in outcomes decided by seven points or less and Virginia Tech at 3-1.

Arkansas is 7-18 against nationally ranked teams under Bielema. This will be the Razorbacks' first out-of-conference nationally ranked foe with Bielema in charge.

It's the 24th season in a row that Virginia Tech plays in the bowl. That's the longest active streak recognized by the NCAA.

The Hokies have previously played at Bank of America Stadium, defeating Florida State in the 2010 ACC championship game.

The last time Arkansas played an ACC team, it came in a loss to North Carolina in the 1995 Carquest Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla.