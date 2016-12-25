HONOLULU (AP) Jack Purchase made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points, and Hawaii snapped a four-game losing streak with a 60-46 victory over Southern Mississippi in the seventh-place game of the Diamond Head Classic on Sunday.

Hawaii went on a 10-0 run to stretch its lead to 21 points midway through the second half as Southern Miss went scoreless for five-plus minutes.

Gibson Johnson added 10 points for Hawaii (5-7), which made 10 shots from distance.

Hawaii's 10-2 spurt late in the first half was capped by Purchase's third 3-pointer for a 30-20 lead. He scored 11 points in the half as Hawaii held a 32-22 advantage after making 7 of 15 3s.

Southern Miss was held to 7-of-23 shooting (30 percent) in the first half and finished at 32.7 percent.

Michael Ramey hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points for Southern Miss (3-9), which has lost eight in a row.