New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles will be back with the team for Saturday afternoon's game at New England after being released from the hospital, the team has announced.

Coach Bowles arrived at the team hotel this morning and will travel with the team to Gillette Stadium.



MORE → https://t.co/J8IpsPsKbV pic.twitter.com/z5d3BxtVRu — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 24, 2016

The Jets sent out a press release Saturday morning with an update on Bowles' status:

Head coach Todd Bowles arrived at the team hotel this morning and will travel with the Jets to Gillette Stadium.

At this time, it is unclear whether Bowles will direct the team from the sideline or the coaches booth.

Bowles, 53, was hospitalized Friday with what the team called an undisclosed illness. Once doctors determined the illness was nothing serious, Bowles campaigned for his release so he could rejoin the team by game time, according to the New York Post.

If Bowles had been unable to coach today, assistant head coach Mike Caldwell would have taken over the duties.

After a 10-6 finish in Bowles' first season in 2015, the Jets are a disappointing 4-10 this season. They have lost five of their past six games, including a 22-17 defeat to the Patriots in Week 12.