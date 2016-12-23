The Minnesota Vikings got some good news and bad news as they ready to play the Green Bay Packers on Saturday at Lambeau Field.

The good: Wide receiver Stefon Diggs and safety Harrison Smith were listed as questionable to play.

The bad: Four players, including running back Adrian Peterson, are out. Joining Peterson as unable to play are fullback Zach Line (concussion), wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (ankle) and guard Brandon Fusco (concussion).

Diggs is fighting through a hip injury. He had just two catches for 13 yards last week against Indianapolis. On the season, Diggs has 80 receptions for 874 yards and two touchdowns.

Smith has missed the last two games due to an ankle injury. If he's available to play, he'll certainly help shore up a defense which allowed 34 points to the Colts in Week 15. Smith has 84 tackles (64 solo) this season.

Peterson returned last week to action after being injured in Week 2, but was on the field for only 12 plays, recording six carries for 22 yards. The Vikings signed running back C.J. Ham to the active roster earlier in the day.

Line had played in the previous 14 games before suffering a concussion against Indianapolis. Fusco and Treadwell will be missing their second straight game.

In addition, tackle Jeremiah Sirles (ankle), cornerbacks Marcus Sherels (rib) and Trae Waynes (concussion) and wide receiver Charles Johnson (knee) were all full participants in Friday's practice.