It's a good sign to see Dale Earnhardt Jr. back around the track as he continues his recovery from a concussion that sidelined him for the rest of the 2016 season.

He joined up with the Alabama Gang at Talladega Superspeedway on Thursday to promote the Sprint Cup's Alabama 500 at the track on Oct. 23.

The blue-and-yellow No. 2 car that Dale Sr. drove was on display and taken around the track for a few laps by Donnie Allison, one of the founding members of the Alabama Gang.

Donnie joined his brother, Bobby, Red Farmer, Neil and David Bonnett, and Hut Stricklin to form the Gang in the late-1960s in Hueytown, Alabama.

Dale Jr. surprised some fans, talked NASCAR with Donnie Allison and took a trip down memory lane in his father's RV.

