With Rob Gronkowski currently sidelined thanks to yet another back surgery, it's another year of the dreaded "Madden Curse" biting EA Sports' chosen cover athlete. There's still a chance that Gronk could return in the playoffs but, for now, the Patriots tight end is having some trouble getting by without football.

At least that's what we have to assume based on this latest EA commercial, which shows Gronkowski not living his best life while in the recovery process. Eventually, after a few scenes of talking to inanimate objects and just generally being a mess of a human man child, Gronk confronts the Madden Curse head-on.

The message here is that even when things aren't going great for you in the world of real-life football, you can still play out the (digital) gridiron season of your dreams with Madden. Keep that in mind, Browns fans.