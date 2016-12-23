File this under "Things Dallas Cowboys fans never expected to hear this year", right after "Dak Prescott goes 12-2 to win the NFC East title."

Randy Gregory could be the surprise star of the Cowboys' playoff run.

That's right, the troubled defensive end who's flunked multiple drug tests and hasn't played since Week 17 of last year is expected to play in the last two games -- Jerry Jones says he could get a lot of snaps with DeMarcus Lawrence sidelined -- and teammates say he's looked good since returning to practice.

"Oh, man, he's been looking real good," defensive end Tyrone Crawford told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "He's looking real fast and definitely excited to get him out there against a team (Detroit) that I feel he'll actually rush good against. I'm excited, man. The young bull's back."

And while a potential yearlong suspension for another drug violation hangs over his head, Gregory's appeal won't be heard until January at the earliest, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Randy Gregory's appeal of his year-long suspension won't be until Jan -- at the earliest. He'll almost certainly play into playoffs #Cowboys — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 22, 2016

What are the chances that Jerry could pull a few strings and get Gregory's appeal heard, say, in the second week of February?

Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli can only dream.

"He's looked good. I mean, he's so explosive off the ball. That's all the same," Marinelli told ESPN. "He's thicker. He's bigger. He's gained weight. And he looks really good but now I think as you go, it's not so much winning the rush, it's building the foundation to rush, if that makes sense, [with] his get-off and his pad level. I just want him to get to work and go, and then he can, I think, if he's doing that he'll help us impact the game."