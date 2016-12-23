ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) The Detroit Lions have released defensive end Corey Lemonier a week after claiming him off waivers.

Detroit made the move Friday. It claimed him Dec. 15, a day after he was released by the Cleveland Browns.

Lemonier had two sacks in eight games, including one start, with Cleveland this season. It was his first season with the team after playing for San Francisco for three years. His highlight this season was forcing Miami quarterback Ryan Tannehill to fumble and recovering the ball in a game the Browns pushed to overtime.