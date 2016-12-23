JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed cornerback Aaron Colvin and guard Chris Reed on injured reserve for the final two games of the season.

The Jaguars (2-12) also ruled out six players Friday, including receiver Allen Hurns, for their home finale against Tennessee (8-6). It will be the fourth consecutive game Hurns has missed because of a hamstring injury. Interim coach Doug Marrone also ruled out receiver Arrelious Benn (concussion), running back Denard Robinson (ankle), tight end Neal Sterling (concussion), defensive tackle Jordan Hill (calf) and linebacker Sean Porter (hamstring).

Colvin hurt an ankle in last week's loss at Houston. Reed injured a toe the previous week.

To fill their roster spots, the Jaguars promoted defensive back Akeem Davis and receiver Tony Washington from the practice squad.

