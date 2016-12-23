Flames defenseman Mark Giordano scored two goals less than 10 minutes apart in the second period to lead Calgary over the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Friday night.

Mikael Backlund also scored for the Flames, and Matthew Tkachuk had an empty-net goal that sent Calgary (18-16-2) into the Christmas break 8-3-0 in its last 11 games. Backlund added two assists, as did Dougie Hamilton and Michael Frolik.

Nikita Tryamkin scored his first of the season for the Canucks (14-18-3), who limped into the holidays 2-5-1 in their last eight games.