Former England coach Sam Allardyce has been hired as the manager of Crystal Palace, and given the familiar task of keeping a struggling team in the Premier League.

Palace announced the arrival of the 62-year-old Allardyce on a 2 1/2-year deal on Friday, a day after firing Alan Pardew following a year of disappointing results.

Allardyce is back in football three months after losing his dream job with England's national team because of unguarded comments he made to undercover reporters posing as businessmen.

He has never been relegated from the Premier League as a manager — a record that attracted Palace, which is 17th in the 20-team standings having won just four matches all season.

Allardyce's first match in charge is against Watford on Monday.