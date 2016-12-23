OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Cuban right-hander Norge Ruiz has agreed to a minor league contract with the Oakland Athletics.
The team announced its deal with the 22-year-old on Friday. He spent three seasons pitching in Cuba's Serie Nacional and went 24-17 with a 2.55 ERA in 55 starts and five relief appearances.
In his first season of 2012, at age 18, Ruiz ranked sixth in the league with a 1.97 ERA while going 9-4 in 17 starts and four relief appearances for Sancti Spiritus and Camaguey.
More from FoxSports
He pitched for Holquin and Camaguey in 2013 and 2014.
In the Dominican Winter League this year, Ruiz was 2-1 with a 3.77 ERA in three starts for Aguilas.