The Dallas Cowboys were the big winners Thursday night and they didn't play a down. The Eagles' 24-19 win over the Giants not only prevented New York from clinching a playoff spot, but gave the Cowboys the NFC East crown and home-field advantage throughout the NFC.
So of course Cowboys fans were more than ready to celebrate.
Here We Goo!!!!! Baby!!!!! Dallas Cowboys Own This NFC!!!!!!!! Get Ready NFC We Are Now On A Super Bowl Run!!!!! #WeRunTheEast— Kenneth Brown (@joecool7749) December 23, 2016
More from FoxSports
The NFC East belongs to the #DallasCowboys https://t.co/YHnKF1Vf5e pic.twitter.com/oliCiBYb75— Dallas Cowboys news (@dmn_cowboys) December 23, 2016
Mood. #DallasCowboys #NFCEastChamps https://t.co/YHnKF1Vf5e pic.twitter.com/7bvqqOKIo4— Dallas Cowboys news (@dmn_cowboys) December 23, 2016
Cowboys clinch 😆— Dallas 12-2 🙂⚪️🔵 (@Dee_Loading) December 23, 2016
How bout them Cowboys! pic.twitter.com/DSyHC2qd9r— America's Team (@RoadToSix) December 23, 2016
When u find out the #Cowboys locked in the #1 spot, a 1st round bye & home field advantage for the playoffs...💃💃 #NFCEastChamps #DCFH ☆ pic.twitter.com/te8vV3EwGj— HOUNITY Movement (@HounityDesigns) December 23, 2016
COWBOYS RUN THE EAST!!!!🔥#NFCEASTChamps#CowboysNation #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/Z8YfufPTRL— EAZYYY (@Johnson_Era32) December 23, 2016
RT NFLCanada: When you realize you're an NFC East Champion... #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/gD1g2zOgKP #DallasCowboys #CowboysNation #DALvs— #DallasCowboys (@Cowboys_x) December 23, 2016
#zeke be like this tonight #NYGvsPHI #DallasCowboys #CowboysNation #cowboys #EzekielElliott #1 baby! pic.twitter.com/qjUFjqKr5X— Sean McElroy (@seancmcelroy) December 23, 2016
All roads to the superbowl run through Big D. How bout dem Cowboys!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/SSU1AlxcMT— Richie (@pvstlteaminnes) December 23, 2016
No. 1 seed on lock #DallasCowboys https://t.co/RXB0C8ShMC pic.twitter.com/MpRUCqvPgT— Dallas Cowboys news (@dmn_cowboys) December 23, 2016
And Shannon Sharpe knows what to expect from Skip Bayless on Friday's "Undisputed".