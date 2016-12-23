The Dallas Cowboys were the big winners Thursday night and they didn't play a down. The Eagles' 24-19 win over the Giants not only prevented New York from clinching a playoff spot, but gave the Cowboys the NFC East crown and home-field advantage throughout the NFC.

So of course Cowboys fans were more than ready to celebrate.

Here We Goo!!!!! Baby!!!!! Dallas Cowboys Own This NFC!!!!!!!! Get Ready NFC We Are Now On A Super Bowl Run!!!!! #WeRunTheEast — Kenneth Brown (@joecool7749) December 23, 2016

Cowboys clinch 😆 — Dallas 12-2 🙂⚪️🔵 (@Dee_Loading) December 23, 2016

When u find out the #Cowboys locked in the #1 spot, a 1st round bye & home field advantage for the playoffs...💃💃 #NFCEastChamps #DCFH ☆ pic.twitter.com/te8vV3EwGj — HOUNITY Movement (@HounityDesigns) December 23, 2016

All roads to the superbowl run through Big D. How bout dem Cowboys!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/SSU1AlxcMT — Richie (@pvstlteaminnes) December 23, 2016

And Shannon Sharpe knows what to expect from Skip Bayless on Friday's "Undisputed".