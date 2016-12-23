(STATS) - The MEAC-SWAC Challenge will kick off Southern's 11-game schedule announced Friday.

The Jaguars will host South Carolina State at A.W. Mumford Stadium on Sept. 3 in the season-opening matchups of the FCS conferences for historically black colleges and universities. Southern owns the only SWAC wins in the series, which the MEAC leads 9-2 after this year's game was canceled by inclement weather.

Other highlights are first-ever matchups against FBS schools Southern Miss (Sept. 9) and UTSA (Sept. 16) and the annual Bayou Classic against rival Grambling State (Nov. 25) at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

The Jaguars finished 8-3 this season, including 8-1 in the SWAC, under coach Dawson Odums.

2017 Southern schedule

Sept. 3, South Carolina State

Sept. 9, at Southern Miss

Sept. 16, at UTSA

Sept. 23, at Alcorn State

Sept. 30, Fort Valley State

Oct. 7, Alabama A&M*

Oct. 21, at Jackson State*

Oct. 28, at Arkansas-Pine Bluff*

Nov. 4, Prairie View A&M*

Nov. 11, at Texas Southern*

Nov. 25, Grambling State* (at New Orleans)

* - SWAC game