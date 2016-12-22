PRO BASKETBALL

A new labor deal in the NBA is on the verge of being finalized, after owners voted to approve a proposed seven-year collective bargaining agreement that was tentatively agreed to last week.

The owners' vote was unanimous and players are expected to finish casting their ballots in the coming days, two people with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity because neither the NBA nor the National Basketball Players Association has revealed specifics about the voting process publicly.

Teams met by teleconference to discuss and approve the proposed deal. Players were recently emailed information about the CBA from the union and were intending to have their ratification vote completed electronically by Friday, one of the people involved told AP.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger says he doesn't know if All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins is officiated differently than other players in the NBA.

Cousins expressed his frustration Tuesday night after receiving two technical fouls and being briefly ejected from a 55-point performance against Portland. The second technical was rescinded after the officials huddled, and Cousins was called back from the locker room.

He leads the league with eight technicals and implied that he's officiated differently than others.

''He's been working hard at it,'' Joerger said before the Kings played the Utah Jazz. ''There have been a lot of times where we'll talk to the referee and say, `That didn't seem like a whole lot. It just seemed like two guys got tangled up.'''

Cousins has also been called for 102 fouls this season, third-most in the NBA behind JaMychal Green and Kristaps Porzingis.

PRO FOOTBALL

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - A police report says Patriots wide receiver Michael Floyd had a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit when arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and other charges earlier this month in Scottsdale.

Arizona's legal limit for alcohol is .08; Floyd's blood-alcohol level was measured at .217.

Floyd played for the Arizona Cardinals at the time, but the team released him two days after his arrest. New England then claimed him off waivers.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Floyd was taken into custody early the morning of Dec. 12 after being found unconscious behind the wheel of his running Cadillac Escalade at an intersection in Scottsdale.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - For the third time in a year, Duke's Grayson Allen got caught tripping an opponent in a game.

If the Blue Devils guard is going to get more punishment from coach Mike Krzyzewski for it, don't expect to hear the details.

Allen picked up a technical foul for tripping Elon's Steven Santa Ana on a drive in the first half of a 72-61 win. That earned him a seat on the bench for the final 4:15 of the half and the start of the second half, though he returned to the game with about 16 minutes left.

Afterward, Allen met with Santa Ana and Elon coach Matt Matheny to apologize before hanging his head and fighting back tears while talking to reporters in the locker room.

''Just talking about what led up to it is just an excuse,'' Allen said. ''There's no excuse for it.''

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Lamar Jackson used the Commonwealth's biggest basketball game to share its biggest football honor with Louisville fans.

Eleven days after becoming the school's first Heisman Trophy winner, the Cardinals sophomore quarterback unveiled a replica at halftime of the Kentucky-Louisville showdown for Bluegrass bragging rights.

A sellout crowd roared as Jackson, casually dressed in sweat pants and a red parka, thanked fans and coaches after unveiling the Heisman that will reside on campus. His trophy resides at home in Florida.

Jackson, 19, returned to practice last week after a whirlwind of awards shows and appearances before and after becoming the youngest Heisman winner. The No. 15 Cardinals will face No. 19 LSU in the Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31 in Orlando.

GYMNASTICS

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan doctor who worked for USA Gymnastics will remain jailed on child pornography charges after an FBI agent said at least 37,000 images and videos were discovered.

Federal Magistrate Ray Kent says Larry Nassar is the ''worst'' kind of danger. Nassar's lawyer had requested electronic monitoring at home.

FBI agent Rod Charles testified about the evidence at Nassar's home in Holt. Nassar was indicted last week.

Separately, Nassar is charged with sexually assaulting a girl at his home between 1998 and 2005.

Nassar faces at least four lawsuits alleging he assaulted female athletes while they were undergoing treatments. The latest was filed Wednesday in Los Angeles by former Michigan State University softball player Tiffany Thomas Lopez. The Associated Press generally doesn't name potential sex assault victims, but Lopez has spoken publicly.