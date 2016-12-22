The Dallas Cowboys have undoubtedly found their quarterback of the future in Dak Prescott. The fourth-round rookie has led them to a 12-2 record, has set all kinds of records and is accomplishing things that few other first-year quarterbacks have ever done.

Not even the great Troy Aikman got off to the unbelievably hot start that Prescott's had this season. The Hall of Famer is stunned by the play of Prescott and has never seen a young quarterback as good as him.

"I'm absolutely amazed with him," Aikman said on Sirius XM NFL Radio on Wednesday. "There is nothing I don't like about him. He was regarded as a project coming out of Mississippi State as a fourth rounder. He had never taken snaps under center. He had never run play action. He wasn't even expected to the backup. He was going to be a long-term project. After a few injuries, all of sudden he steps in."

Prescott has passed every test he's faced this season. He's played well in the face of pressure, he's handled the Tony Romo situation with class and grace, he's ignored the outside noise and continued to chug along. It hasn't just been his play on the field that's impressed so many, either. Off the field, he's a near-perfect leader and role model.

"He walked into that room. I never felt the presence of a young quarterback like I did with him," Aikman said of the time he met Prescott before the season opener. "I said this was the most impressive young player I've ever been around at the position. I really believed he was going to go out and play well. Before halftime of the game in his first start I was no longer looking at him and viewing him as a rookie. My analysis was along the lines of a veteran quarterback. It spoke volumes how he carried himself."

Prescott's latest test was a Sunday night meeting with the Bucs after hearing Jerry Jones talk about how great it would be to see Tony Romo win a Super Bowl -- after he was being questioned by everyone following his disappointing performance against the Giants.