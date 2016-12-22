Former Oklahoma coach Barry Switzer figured when he told reporters he was going to be the Secretary of Offense for Donald Trump he assumed they knew he was joking about meeting the president-elect.

Switzer said Thursday that ''I think they need to learn the cabinet positions.''

He was in New York City last week when he dropped by Trump Tower to see all the action around the building, which has been under heavy security since the November election.

Switzer stopped to speak with reporters and threw them off track by saying he had met with Trump, whom he has known for more than 20 years. And when he was leaving the building it looked as if he were getting off the elevators. Actually, he had gone to Starbucks.