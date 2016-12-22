Edwin Encarnacion is headed to Cleveland.

The defending American League champion Indians won the sweepstakes for the former Blue Jays first baseman on Thursday, landing him on a 3-year deal worth a guaranteed $65 million, sources confirmed to our Ken Rosenthal.

Source: If #Indians exercise option, Edwin can match original four-year, $80M offer from #BlueJays. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 23, 2016

Correction: #Indians' guarantee to Edwin is three years, $65M, including $5M buyout on fourth-year option. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 23, 2016

Second correction (apologies): Sources say Edwin with #Indians is three years, $60M, including $5M buyout. Option valued at $25M. Max: $80M. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 23, 2016

For those asking: If #Indians exercise $25M option on Edwin, he does NOT get $5M buyout. Hence, max-out number is $80M. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 23, 2016

The soon-to-be 34-year-old had one of his best seasons in 2016, hitting .263 with 42 home runs and 127 RBIs. His Blue Jays lost to Cleveland in the American League Championship Series.

It's a huge get for the Indians, who came oh so close to winning the franchise's first World Series title since 1948. They held a 3-1 lead on the Cubs before Chicago stormed back to win Games 5, 6 and 7. But it took 10 innings in the decisive game.

Encarnacion joins an Indians offense that ranked fifth in the majors and second in the American League in runs scored a year ago. He's a career .266 hitter, with 310 home runs in 12 major-league seasons with the Blue Jays and Cincinnati Reds.

A slew of teams were in the mix for Encarnacion, and the fallout from this deal should be extensive. Toronto had already offered Encarnacion a four-year, $80 million deal on which he passed, then went out and signed Kendrys Morales. The Rangers are widely expected to try to bring back Mike Napoli -- part of the Indians' World Series run -- now that Encarnacion is off the table. The Athletics also made a push Thursday for Edwin's services, Rosenthal reported.