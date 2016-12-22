Russell Wilson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but he plays behind an offensive line that has struggled to protect him this season. They've ranked towards the bottom of the league in that department, partly due to a rash of injuries, but that didn't stop Wilson from rewarding the big men up front with sweet Christmas gifts.

He gave them all Samsung curved UHD TVs, which is nice.

#Seahawks QB @DangeRussWilson is showing off the Christmas gifts he got his Seahawks teammates on Snap/IG. (h/t @DangeRussWilson Snapchat) pic.twitter.com/8s8olv3IWk — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) December 22, 2016

But that's not all! Wilson also gave every single one of his teammates a first-class ticket on Alaska Airlines to wherever they'd like.

Russell Wilson gave TVs to his o-line, first class tickets to the entire team for Christmas #GoodGuyRuss pic.twitter.com/Vfzuuc5xuH — Sam HawkBadger (@hwkbgr) December 22, 2016

Quarterbacks treating their offensive line to Christmas gifts is nothing new, but it is to Trevor Siemian. He gave his linemen Skittles-dispensing coats, which probably weren't as expensive as TVs, but it's the thought that counts.