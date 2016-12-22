THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) Rookie quarterback Jared Goff is expected to start for the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday after clearing the NFL's concussion protocol.

Interim coach John Fassel said Thursday that Goff will start for the Rams (4-10) against the San Francisco 49ers (1-13).

Goff participated fully in the Rams' past two practices, and the No. 1 pick in last spring's draft claimed he felt no ill effects from a hard hit from Seattle's Richard Sherman last week.

Goff still hasn't won in his five career starts for the Rams, who have lost five straight and nine of 10. The rookie has been beaten up in his brief career, getting sacked 14 times in the last four games.

