It's been a week since Richard Sherman lost his cool on the Seattle Seahawks sideline, but it seems like the team can't move on from the episode.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters Thursday he was surprised that the Pro Bowl cornerback didn't apologize for his outburst during Seattle's win over the Rams last Thursday.

Sherman told reporters Tuesday that he had no regrets for yelling at the coaching staff during a third-quarter goal-line situation in the victory. Sherman was upset after a pass on first-and-goal was nearly intercepted by the Rams and he expressed his displeasure on the sideline. The Seahawks scored two plays later on a Russell Wilson pass to Doug Baldwin for a 1-yard touchdown.

"I don't like it when we throw the ball at the 1 [yard-line]," Sherman after the game. "We throw an interception at the 1. Luckily it went incomplete, and I wasn't going to let them continue to do that.

"I was letting Pete know. I was making sure Pete knew that we're not comfortable with you throwing the ball at the 1."

Toward the end of Tuesday's news conference, Sherman also lost his cool with a local reporter, telling Jim Moore of 710 ESPN Seattle that he would "ruin" his career. Sherman expressed his fondness for the media on Twitter late Tuesday but didn't apologize.

I appreciate the role the media plays and they have a tough job. I let it get personal today and I regret that. Next one should be fun — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) December 21, 2016

Carroll said Thursday that he thought Sherman would apologize for what he said to Moore.

"I thought he would," Carroll said, via the Seattle Times. "I thought he would more than he did.''