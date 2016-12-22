CLEVELAND (AP) Kyrie Irving had 31 points and a career-high 13 assists, and LeBron James scored 29 as the Cleveland Cavaliers won their second game in two nights over the Milwaukee Bucks, 113-102 on Wednesday despite being without two starters.

The NBA champs were not at full strength as Kevin Love didn't dress for the second straight game with a bruised left knee, and J.R. Smith sat out after breaking his right thumb Tuesday at Milwaukee.

Smith needs surgery, and the Cavs won't have a timetable on his return until after the operation.

They were barely missed as Cleveland won for the eighth time in nine games. The only loss in that stretch was last week at Memphis when James, Irving and Love stayed home to rest.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points and Jabari Parker 27 for the Bucks, who took the Cavs to overtime at home but fell behind by 21 in the fourth quarter this time and couldn't come back.

Tristan Thompson added 15 rebounds for Cleveland.

GRIZZLIES 98, PISTONS 86

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) - Marc Gasol matched a career high with 38 points on 14-of-17 shooting, and Memphis beat Detroit in a matchup of slumping teams.

The Grizzlies ended their three-game losing streak, while Detroit dropped its fourth straight.

Memphis was boosted by the return of Chandler Parsons, who missed the previous 17 games with a bone bruise on his left knee. He had two points and two rebounds in 15 minutes.

Jon Leuer and Reggie Jackson led the Pistons with 18 points apiece. Andre Drummond had 13 points and 19 rebounds.

TIMBERWOLVES 92, HAWKS 84

ATLANTA (AP) - Andrew Wiggins scored 19 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 17 points and 18 rebounds in Minnesota's victory over Atlanta.

Zach LaVine added 18 points for the Timberwolves, who earned consecutive wins for the first time since April 5-9 last season.

Dennis Schroder finished 21 points and Paul Millsap had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Atlanta, which has dropped six of seven at home. The Hawks have lost during that span to four teams with losing records: New Orleans, Detroit, Orlando and Minnesota.

THUNDER 121, PELICANS 110

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Russell Westbrook had 42 points and 10 rebounds to lead Oklahoma City over New Orleans.

Alex Abrines scored nine of his 18 points during a pivotal 11-0 run early in the fourth quarter. The surge gave the Thunder a 100-87 lead with 9:18 left, and the Pelicans never got within eight after that.

Enes Kanter finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Anthony Davis had 34 points and 15 rebounds for New Orleans. Jrue Holiday added 23 points and 10 assists, and Terrence Jones scored 21 for the Pelicans, who have lost nine of 12.

WIZARDS 107, BULLS 97

CHICAGO (AP) - John Wall had 23 points and nine assists, and Washington rallied past Chicago for its third road victory of the season.

Trey Burke and Marcus Thornton came off the Washington bench to spark a decisive fourth-quarter burst. Chicago closed to 97-93 with less than 3 minutes left, but Bradley Beal, Marcin Gortat and Wall followed with baskets to seal it.

Beal finished with 21 points, while Gortat had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Burke scored 10.

Jimmy Butler led a balanced Bulls offense with 20 points, and Dwyane Wade added 19. Rajon Rondo had 10 assists.

ROCKETS 125, SUNS 111

PHOENIX (AP) - James Harden had 27 points and 14 assists, propelling Houston past Phoenix for its 11th victory in 12 games.

Eric Gordon added 24 points off the Rockets' bench, shooting 7 of 13 on 3-pointers. Patrick Beverley finished with 18 points, nine assists and nine rebounds.

Houston made 18 of 38 attempts from 3-point range.

Devin Booker's 28 points led the Suns, who have lost four in a row.

KINGS 94, JAZZ 93

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - DeMarcus Cousins scored 21 points and Sacramento rallied from a 20-point deficit to defeat Utah.

The Kings used an 11-3 run, led by Ty Lawson and five free throws by Cousins, to take a 91-89 lead with 25.9 seconds remaining. It was their first lead since the opening quarter.

The Jazz led by 20 in the third, but their defense disappeared in crunch time.

Gordon Hayward led Utah with 28 points and 10 rebounds, while Rudy Gobert had his ninth consecutive double-double with 17 points and 14 boards. He and Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns are tied for the longest active streaks in the NBA.

Hayward was isolated against Cousins in the waning seconds but missed a short fadeaway that could have tied it.

Lawson set a season high with 19 points.