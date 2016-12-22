(STATS) - Lamar has scheduled a news conference Thursday afternoon to introduce its new football coach, expected to be former TCU and Texas State offensive coordinator Mike Schultz.

Schultz, a Houston native, is a career assistant coach with over 37 years of experience, also within the state of Texas at his alma mater, Sam Houston State, UTEP and Texas.

Schultz was an offensive coordinator at TCU for 11 seasons from 1998-2008, mostly under Gary Patterson, and at Texas State for five seasons from 2011-15 under Dennis Franchione. He also was an offensive coordinator at Illinois (2009) and Middle Tennessee State (2010) as well as the assistant head coach at New Mexico from 1992-97.

He replaces Ray Woodard, who was 34-46 in seven seasons while leading Lamar's return to football. The Cardinals were 3-8 this season, including 3-6 in the Southland Conference.

Several news outlets in Beaumont, where Lamar is located, and Football Scoop first reported the hiring Thursday.