As someone who attends NBA games on a regular basis, I can confirm that the non-stop noise piped into arenas around the league is truly excessive. You'd think the players would be used to it by now, but Bulls star Jimmy Butler took issue with it during Wednesday night's 107-97 home loss to the Wizards.

When Jimmy Butler tells you to turn the music down, you do it. https://t.co/eAm08hC0Wo — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 22, 2016

The game ops folks for the home team should know better than to create artificial noise when one of their players steps to the free-throw line. Good on Butler for teaching them that lesson.