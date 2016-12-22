George Karl has a new memoir coming out, and in it he doesn't mince words about his former player Carmelo Anthony.

Karl coached Anthony for six seasons in Denver, and while he admitted that Anthony was the most talented offensive player he ever worked with, he said the star player was "a user of people, addicted to the spotlight" and that his refusal to play defense was exasperating to work with.

The New York Post obtained an advance copy of the book, and provided an excerpt:

"Carmelo was a true conundrum for me in the six years I had him." Karl wrote. "He was the best offensive player I ever coached. He was also a user of people, addicted to the spotlight and very unhappy when he had to share it.

"He really lit my fuse with his low demand of himself on defense. He had no commitment to the hard, dirty work of stopping the other guy. My ideal -- probably every coach's ideal -- is when your best player is also your leader. But since Carmelo only played hard on one side of the ball, he made it plain he couldn't lead the Nuggets, even though he said he wanted to. Coaching him meant working around his defense and compensating for his attitude."

Listen, it's no real secret that Karl and Anthony butted heads in Denver. Anthony wouldn't have forced a move to the Knicks if everything was perfect there. And one would assume that Anthony has matured a bit since his time in Denver, despite shade being thrown at him recently by Knicks president Phil Jackson.

It seems the player-coach bond of trust is unbreakable, right up until the moment that book needs to be sold.