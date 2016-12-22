It's that time in the NASCAR offseason when the really hard-core fans start to get bored.

How can you tell?

Well, here's one way: Many fans have been taking to Reddit.com recently to post pictures of paperclips that they've bent to resemble various tracks on the NASCAR Premier Series circuit.

Two of the better ones appear to be the road courses at Sonoma and Watkins Glen. See what you think of those below, and click here to check out more on Reddit.

Here is the one posted that is supposed to replicate Sonoma, a 1.99-mile, 12-turn course with extreme elevation in the Napa Valley wine country of California.

And then here is Watkins Glen International, the 2.45-mile, seven-turn road course in New York.

But, of course, for complete accuracy you can't beat one fan's entry of Martinsville Speedway -- the 0.526-mile short track that is, in fact, the only one in all of NASCAR shaped just like a paperclip.

So one fan submitted this along with this smart-ass caption, "I bent this paperclip to look just like Martinsville." Hard to argue with it.