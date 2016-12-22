The Denver Broncos sure love buying each other strange holiday gifts. A day after Trevor Siemian bought his offensive linemen Skittles-dispensing jackets, kicker Brandon McManus left adult onesies in each player's locker Thursday.
Linebacker DeMarcus Ware showed off his onesie while taking questions from reporters Thursday.
Yup. That's a 2x onesie on @DeMarcusWare courtesy of #Broncos kicker Brandon McManus pic.twitter.com/lRVGI5TCJJ— Noah Skinner (@Noah_Skinner) December 22, 2016
Ware also filmed some of his teammates modelling their unusual gifts.
You can't say the Broncos aren't keeping things light as they fight for their playoff lives.