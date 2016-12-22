The NFL announced Pro Bowl rosters on Tuesday, revealing which stars made it and which ones were snubbed by voters. As is the case every year, there was plenty of outrage for guys like Sean Lee and Matthew Stafford being left off the NFC roster.

Arguably the biggest snub, however, was Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints.

The veteran quarterback leads the league with 4,559 yards and 34 touchdown passes, boasting a passer rating of 103.0. He has 14 more touchdown passes and 1,141 more yards than Dak Prescott, who did make the team.

Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks doesn't understand how a guy like Brees gets left off the roster, and he thinks it's absolutely ludicrous.

"That's just ridiculous. It's just ridiculous," Cooks said, via ESPN. "What are we looking at? What are we voting on? Like, I don't get it. The guy is leading in so many categories. He's having a great year."

Cooks continued by saying this:

"You look at that and it's just like, 'OK, this is ridiculous,'" Cooks said. "The guy is great. And he definitely deserves to be in there. And for him not to be -- the league, whoever just messed up because that just added fuel to his fire that he already had."

Brees, being the veteran leader that he is, had a very different reaction to himself being snubbed by voters. In fact, he hasn't even seen the list of guys who did make it.

"I haven't seen the list or anything, but I'm sure that there were a lot of deserving candidates there. It's really not something that I'm too concerned about," Brees said. "Listen, it's a great honor when you're chosen, but a lot of times that comes along with winning, and we obviously didn't win enough games. I put that on myself."

Brees is on pace for his fifth 5,000-yard season, which is unmatched by any other quarterback in league history. No one else has even two such seasons. If he does reach that plateau, it'll only make voters look even worse for not including him on their ballots.

Brees wasn't the only Saints player left off the roster, though. In fact, no one from New Orleans made the Pro Bowl, which is surprising. Cooks was a deserving candidate, as was Cameron Jordan. Of course, all three of them could make the team with the number of players that bow out, but it's not the same as being voted on in the first place.