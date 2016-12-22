Winter has officially arrived and before it's over, the FOX crew will be at the World Center of Speed to bring you all the action from Daytona Speedweeks, including The Clash on Feb. 18 and the Daytona 500 on Feb. 26.

Now that winter's here, there are just 66 days until the Daytona 50o, the first points race of the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season.

Throughout the history of NASCAR, the No. 66 has won only one Premier Series race, but it was a big one: Larry Frank won the 1962 Southern 500 driving the No. 66 Ford owned by Ratus Walters.

If you've never heard of Frank or Walters, you're not alone: The '62 Southern 500 was the only victory for either the driver or the owner.

More recently, two-time Daytona 500 winner Michael Waltrip raced the No. 66 Toyota in the four restrictor-plate races of 2014. Waltrip's best finish in the No. 66 that season was 16th in the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona.