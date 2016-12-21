ATLANTA (9-5) at CAROLINA (6-8)

Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE - Falcons by 3 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Atlanta 9-5, Carolina 5-8-1

SERIES RECORD -Falcons lead series 26-17

LAST MEETING -Falcons beat Panthers 48-33, Oct. 2

LAST WEEK - Falcons beat 49ers 41-13; Panthers beat Redskins 26-15

AP PRO32 RANKING - Falcons No. 8, Panthers No. 21

FALCONS OFFENSE - OVERALL (3), RUSH (8), PASS (3).

FALCONS DEFENSE - OVERALL (25), RUSH (15), PASS (30).

PANTHERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (17), RUSH (10), PASS (19).

PANTHERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (22), RUSH (3), PASS (22).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES -Falcons can clinch NFC South with win and Tampa Bay loss or tie. ... QB Matt Ryan threw for 503 yards and four TDs in last meeting vs. Panthers. ... Ryan has 17 TD passes and three INTs in past seven road games. ... Ryan leads NFL with 114.8 QB rating and is third in yards passing (4,336). ... RB Devonta Freeman needs 70 yards rushing to eclipse 1,000 for season. Freeman had 139 yards and three TDs rushing last week vs. 49ers. ... WR Julio Jones leads NFL with 1,253 yards receiving. Jones has 76 receptions for 1,256 yards receiving and five TDs in last 10 games against NFC South foes. ... WR Taylor Gabriel has five TD receptions in past five games. ... LB Vic Beasley Jr. ranks first in NFL with 14 1-2 sacks and six forced fumbles. ... Beasley has five sacks and two forced fumbles in past two road games. ... Rookie LB Deion Jones has forced fumble and 33-yard interception return for TD in past two games. .... CB Robert Alford had two INTs against Panthers in last meeting. .. S Keanu Neal leads rookies with 97 tackles. ... Panthers QB Cam Newton completed 21 of 37 passes vs. Redskins after completing less than 50 percent of passes in previous four games. ... Newton has 1,093 yards passing and 10 TDs in past four home games. ... Panthers RB Jonathan Stewart has four TDs rushing in last four home games. ... WR Ted Ginn Jr. has four TD catches in last five games. ... Greg Olsen needs 8 yards receiving to become first NFL TE with three straight 1,000-yard seasons. ... Since 2014, Olsen leads NFL tight ends in receptions (232) and yards receiving (3,104). ... Panthers tied for NFL lead in sacks (40) with Denver. ... DT Kawann Short has five sacks and two forced fumbles in last three games vs. Atlanta. ... LB Luke Kuechly has missed last four games with concussion. ... S Kurt Coleman has 14 interceptions since 2015, most in NFC. ... Panthers coach Ron Rivera is 5-6 vs. Falcons. ... Panthers are 12-3 in last 15 home games. Fantasy Tip: Julio Jones had 300 yards receiving in last meeting against Panthers.

---

